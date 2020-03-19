Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aircastle’s earnings. Aircastle reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Aircastle in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the fourth quarter worth $76,064,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the fourth quarter worth $26,534,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the fourth quarter worth $24,498,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 1,047.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after buying an additional 695,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 913.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after buying an additional 571,839 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYR opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

