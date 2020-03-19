Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s previous close.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of AIRG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90 and a beta of 1.90. Airgain has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.