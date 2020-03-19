AirSwap (AST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $3.00 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One AirSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Gatecoin and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.02519578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00198276 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00036478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, Gatecoin, Liqui, IDEX, Radar Relay, Huobi, AirSwap and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.