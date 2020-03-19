Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,290 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after acquiring an additional 448,348 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,106,000 after acquiring an additional 97,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,329,841 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $114,872,000 after acquiring an additional 109,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $90.10.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

