AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.40.

ALRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. AlarmCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $3,463,910.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,615. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.