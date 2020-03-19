Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Tairen Capital Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Tairen Capital Ltd lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108,167 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 11.3% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $73,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after buying an additional 534,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,126,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $180.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,879,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,221,846. The company has a market capitalization of $460.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.97. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.07.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

