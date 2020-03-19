Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,485 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 4.4% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,860,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,760,000 after acquiring an additional 259,492 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,898,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,806,000 after acquiring an additional 312,260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 226,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 35,083 shares during the period. Finally, Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,808,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.07.

BABA stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.36. 14,396,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,387,172. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

