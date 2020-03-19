Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 127,099 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Align Technology worth $31,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.66. The company had a trading volume of 999,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,515. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.