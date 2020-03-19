Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Increased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 102.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,670 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises about 0.7% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Align Technology worth $69,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 60,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 28,980 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,826,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGN traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.08. 137,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,515. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.83.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

