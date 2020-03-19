Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANCUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

ANCUF stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

