Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.56.

Shares of TSE ATD.B traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.95. 3,794,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$33.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

