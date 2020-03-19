Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$49.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.56.

Shares of TSE ATD.B traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$33.00 and a 1-year high of C$46.10.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

