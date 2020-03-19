Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) Given a C$0.90 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) has been given a C$0.90 price objective by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.71% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE ALO traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.56. 50,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,095. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. Alio Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.43 and a twelve month high of C$1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

