Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,433,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,574,000 after acquiring an additional 703,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,646,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,307,000 after acquiring an additional 200,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 226,207 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,414,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 99,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.