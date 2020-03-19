Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 92,875 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,892,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 51,288 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,223,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,895,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGT. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sidoti restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.27.

ALGT stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.38. 23,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $183.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

