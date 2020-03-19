Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Allegion worth $21,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,241,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $1,805,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.16. 1,280,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,874. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.98. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

