Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGN shares. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $169.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. Allergan has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,495,000 after purchasing an additional 164,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $747,888,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,844,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

