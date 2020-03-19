Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 140.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of Allergan worth $43,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGN. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allergan by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,527,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Allergan by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Allergan by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allergan stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.39.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.29.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

