Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 159.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,901,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 224,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after purchasing an additional 175,721 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 520.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $11,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $182.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.