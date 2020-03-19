Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 7.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,476,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 162,027 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,450,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of NFJ opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

