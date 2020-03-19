AllSafe (ASAFE) One Day Volume Hits $267.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. AllSafe has a market cap of $235,248.30 and approximately $267.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

