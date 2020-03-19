Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra upped their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NYSE ALL opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $360,180,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

