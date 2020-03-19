Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,946,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,730,000 after buying an additional 331,898 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,452,000 after purchasing an additional 383,546 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,311 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,714,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,063,000 after purchasing an additional 679,917 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLY traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.