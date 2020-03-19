Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Position Lowered by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 5.5% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 1.35% of Ally Financial worth $156,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,371,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,466,000 after buying an additional 242,397 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 279,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 53,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 38,680 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 174,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 61,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $13.03. 8,439,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154,103. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

