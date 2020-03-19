Almeela Reaches Market Cap of $286,264.78 (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Almeela token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00001315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last seven days, Almeela has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Almeela has a market capitalization of $286,264.78 and approximately $1,754.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 5,665.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.23 or 0.06573190 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00018639 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017194 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Almeela Token Profile

Almeela (KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

