Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALNY. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,480. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.52.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,540,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 823,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

