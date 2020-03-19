Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

AOSL opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $195.02 million, a P/E ratio of 165.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

