Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.04 million, a P/E ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,039.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

