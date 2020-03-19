Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor earned a coverage optimism score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s analysis:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

