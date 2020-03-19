Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,269 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,051% compared to the average volume of 72 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 165,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $164.04 million, a PE ratio of 159.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.