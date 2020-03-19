Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.3% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $18.49 on Thursday, hitting $1,115.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,647,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,393.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,324.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price objective (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

