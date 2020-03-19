Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $18.49 on Thursday, hitting $1,115.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,623. The company has a market capitalization of $769.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,393.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,324.45. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.