Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,062 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.14% of Alphabet worth $1,323,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,581.81.

GOOG stock traded up $54.54 on Thursday, reaching $1,151.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,623. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $769.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,393.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,324.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.