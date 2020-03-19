Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Incline Global Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Incline Global Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.0% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $43.56 on Thursday, reaching $1,134.75. 2,141,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,078. The company has a market capitalization of $771.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,391.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,323.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.