Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,510,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,023,395,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,746,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,153,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,990 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $20.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,111.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,222. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,384.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.