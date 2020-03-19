Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.8% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $193,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet stock traded up $43.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,134.75. 2,141,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,391.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $771.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

