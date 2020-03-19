Alphacat (ACAT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $393,545.04 and approximately $38,718.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.02214749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00195852 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00039175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00037029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

