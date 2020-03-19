Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.83 ($54.46).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Alstom stock opened at €33.54 ($39.00) on Thursday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.45). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.87.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

