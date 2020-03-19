Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Daniel Shribman purchased 47,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $502,365.80. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 208,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,980,257.79. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 810,834 shares of company stock worth $7,368,718.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

