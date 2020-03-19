AltaCorp Capital Lowers InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target to C$0.40

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at AltaCorp Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 433.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian reduced their target price on InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered InPlay Oil from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

IPO stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.08. 201,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,917. InPlay Oil has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $32.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.59.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

