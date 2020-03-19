Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 650,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,419,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.58% of Teradata as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,355,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,380,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

