Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Humana by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,481,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2,728.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,276,000 after acquiring an additional 124,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $246.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $384.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

