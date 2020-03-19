Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,811 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,544,000 after buying an additional 283,233 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after buying an additional 293,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,162,000 after buying an additional 407,291 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after buying an additional 1,805,709 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,891,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,752,000 after buying an additional 298,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $105.82 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $96.02 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

