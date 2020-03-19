Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $32.99 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 652.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $32,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $293.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $274.94 and a 12 month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.63.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

