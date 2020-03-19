Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,289 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 130,546 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.19% of Concho Resources worth $33,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1,513.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CXO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

