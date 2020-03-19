Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 109,305 Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 876,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,305 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.40% of Laureate Education worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 811.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LAUR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.36. Laureate Education Inc has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. Laureate Education’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.