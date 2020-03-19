Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 243,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,395,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.09% of Travelers Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,493,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.05. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.27.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

