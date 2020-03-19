Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3,301.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,296 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,122 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,437,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3,036.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 869,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,272,000 after acquiring an additional 841,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.