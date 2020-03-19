Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,004 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 5.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of WPC opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.60. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.00%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

