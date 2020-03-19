Amalgamated Bank Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 4,455.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

G has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.